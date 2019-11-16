Alabama man arrested and transported to Wayne County jail for charges of soliciting sex from an 11-year-old

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to an arrest of a Florence, Alabama man.

Heyson Omar Bol Rivera is charged with trying to solicit an 11-year-old for sexual activity.

Officials say Rivera has been under investigation by TBI since March. Agents began investigating allegation of solicitation of a minor.

The investigation revealed that Rivera used a messaging app to solicit an 11-year-old to engage in sexual activity in Wayne County.

November first the Wayne County Grand Jury gave an indictment, charging Rivera with one count of Solicitation of a minor to engage in rape of a child.

Rivera was arrested Friday at his home in Alabama and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he was booked on a $50,000.00 bond.