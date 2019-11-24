Alabama sheriff shot, killed in line of duty; suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey says a county sheriff has been fatally shot in the line of duty.

Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was killed Saturday. Details of the shooting were not immediately released, but Ivey tweeted late Saturday that Williams “was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty.”

.@GovernorKayIvey issues statement on Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty.

She called Williams a “pillar of the community” and offered prayers and sympathy to his family and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. The county is southwest of Montgomery, the state’s capital.

Sheriff John Williams (Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office)

ALEA has released the following alert on the suspect: