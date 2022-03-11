KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the announcement of the Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour coming to Knoxville, another country music legend is now set to perform in East Tennessee this summer.

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and 16-time CMA Award winner Alan Jackson will bring his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour to Thompson-Boling Arena. The concert will be held Saturday, June 25. The music is set to begin at 7 p.m.

It’s Jackson’s first tour since he announced last year that he was diagnosed with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a degenerative nerve condition that affects his movement and balance.

While it isn’t officially called a farewell tour, a press release announcing the tour said Jackson will “thrill audiences – visiting cities and areas he hasn’t in several years for the last time – as fans relive hits like ‘Chattahoochee’ and ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere’ night-after-night.”

From every ticket sold for the tour $1 will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a nonprofit that funds research for drug development. In addition, $1 will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors and board members.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in the release. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, on TicketMaster. Visit alanjackson.com/tour for presale and VIP information. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 15.

Tickets are not available for purchase at the Thompson-Boling Arena box office.