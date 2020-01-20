Albright Grove Brewing brewing beer to benefit wildlife displaced by Australian bushfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Albright Grove Brewing, in collaboration with breweries across the world, is brewing a beer in which all profits will be donated to Australian bushfire relief.

The brewery on Sutherland Avenue is joining Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and others to raise funds for NWA Wildlife Information Rescue Education Service, Inc. WIRES responds to more than 90,000 animal rescues each year and has been in operation since 1985.

The collaboration came from an idea by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company to provide relief for victims of the Californian Camp Fire in 2018. The beer, Resilience, is a 5% alcohol by volume pale ale.

According to the BBC more than 15 million acres of Austrailia have burned since Jan. 13.

In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, photo, NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the Gospers Mountain Fire as it impacts a structure at Bilpin. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Images via AP)

The beer release will not begin before Feb. 24.

Albright Grove Brewery Company was founded in 2019 and is a 10-barrel brewery and taproom on Sutherland Avenue. The brewery is named for a trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

