Albright Grove Brewing to tap beer benefiting Australian bushfire victims March 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Albright Grove Brewery is set to release its version of Resilience Pale Ale on March 5 and in the process, raise funds for Australian bushfire victims.

The West Knoxville brewery on Sutherland Avenue is one of more than 200 beer makers across the world joining in on the effort started by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

“The aim is to help impacted communities transition from crisis to healing through regeneration and rehabilitation projects,” Albright Grove said in a news release. “Brewers and the industry around them play a strong role in their local communities, as evidenced by the hundreds of fundraisers and other events launched throughout the local beer world since fires first broke out last year.”

The bushfires killed 24 people and burned more than 18,750 square miles of the country.

The pale ale is 5% alcohol by volume was “developed by a working party of brewers to create a beer with broad appeal.”

The group of brewers across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe expect to raise more than $850,000 for various relief efforts.

This is the second time Sierra Nevada has collaborated for a fundraiser with Resilience beer. More than 1,400 U.S. brewers brewed their version of the Resilience IPA, raising millions, in the wake of California wildfires in late 2018.

Albright Grove and Five Wits Brewing Company in Chattanooga are the only breweries in Tennessee participating. All participating breweries are listed at resilience.beer/participating-breweries.

