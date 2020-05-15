Alcatraz East Crime Museum reopening Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge is reopening its doors Friday with new safety measures in place.
Changes include reduced hours and capacity, heightening cleaning efforts, spatial distancing protocols, employee health screenings and employee PPE.
To help police these new safety rules, The museum is introducing their mascot, DOC, the law enforcement abbreviation for Department of Correction.
Guests will see various signage and friendly safety reminders from doc throughout the museum.
