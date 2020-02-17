Alcoa axe house featured on ‘The Bachelor’ to hold special watch party on Monday

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – One local axe-throwing attraction is offering a special watch party for Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

Knoxville-native contestant Hannah Ann is set to bring Peter to East Tennessee on tonight’s episode to visit her hometown.

The Smoky Mountain Axe House, where Hannah Ann took Peter on her hometown date, will host a private viewing party for The Bachelor.

There are just four contestants left: Madison, Kelsey, Victoria F. and Hannah Ann. Pilot Pete will be making stops in all of their cities.

The event will be first-come, first-serve for the first 35 people. Tickets will cost $75 per person, it will include unlimited axe-throwing, a limited edition shirt, food and giveaways.

Doors open at the Smoky Mountain Axe House at 7 p.m.

You can continue to follow the drama Monday nights right here on WATE 6 on Your Side.