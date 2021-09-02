Alcoa City Schools closed Friday due to COVID illness

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with Alcoa City Schools said Thursday that schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 3 “in order to provide an extra day for students and staff to rest and recover from illness.”

Students will return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the same day the district will begin offering a new schedule for COVID testing.

The school district released the newly developed COVID schedule on Tuesday, stating that “due to the increased demand for Covid testing and in order to meet the needs of our diabetics and students who are scheduled to come to our clinics for daily medications, a new schedule for Covid testing for the district has been developed.”

Effective September 8th, COVID testing will be available Monday-Friday at the following times for any pre-K-12 student/staff member:

AES 8:00-9:00 a.m. in the parking zone near pre-K pickup

(Nurse contact: 982-3120 or koaks@alcoaschools.net)

AIS 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the AIS front entrance

(Nurse contact: 982-4767 sclay@alcoaschools.net)

AMS 10:15-11:00 a.m. under the 7th grade awning

(Nurse contact: 982-5211 clauderback@alcoaschools.net)

AHS 1:45-2:15 p.m. at the high school front entrance

(Nurse contact: 982-4631 hadams@alcoaschools.net -or- adeatherage@alcoaschools.net)

Alcoa City Schools said parents can bring students to any of the schools, at one of the above-listed times, in order to be tested; “If possible, please notify the respective nurse, in advance, that you are coming.”

The district also clarified that students do not have to be tested at their own school; however, results will be reported and tracing for positive cases will be conducted by the respective child’s school nurse. Parents are asked to keep sick/quarantined children in the car and call the school nurse. The nurse will come out to the car to perform testing.

As of Sept. 1, Blount County has 1,152 active cases, according to the COVID data dashboard on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website. A separate data set that shows as of Sept. 1, the number of COVID cases among children ages 5-18 years old shows there were 2,614 cases; with 354 cases reported within the last 14 days.