Alcoa football coach says truck was vandalized by Maryville students ahead of rivalry game

Alcoa High School football coach Gary Rankin says his truck was vandalized by Maryville High School students one day before the two schools renewed their rivalry on the gridiron.

Rankin told a Blount County deputy that Maryville students taped pictures to his son’s truck parked outside their home just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. Rankin also named a Maryville student who admitted to taping the pictures on the truck, according to an incident report.

The incident came the day before Alcoa and Maryville met on the football field for the 91st time.

Rankin told the Alcoa Daily Times he didn’t believe the act was maliciously done but said it would cost thousands to repair the damage to the truck’s paint.