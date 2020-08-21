Alcoa paving project to begin next week

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is set to start milling and paving work in Alcoa on Monday.

There will be lane and shoulder closures starting Monday, August 24 through the 31st on Cusick Road near the Arconic entrance as TDOT crews complete paving operation in the area.

Closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

In the event of inclement weather, rain dates are set for September 1st through the 6th.