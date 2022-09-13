ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by an American Medical Response or AMR ambulance just after midnight on Tuesday, Alcoa city officials said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident, which occurred on Alcoa Highway at the Knox County line.

According to the City of Alcoa, on Tuesday, Sept. 13 around 12:09 a.m. the Alcoa Police Department and Also Fire Department responded to a crash with reported serious injuries; Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the scene along Alcoa Highway.

Crash reconstruction teams with APD and THP were able to determine that an AMR ambulance had been traveling northbound along Alco Highway toward the University of Tennessee Medical Center when it struck a pedestrian, whom had been wearing all black clothing and walking along the left-hand lane of the highway.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by investigators, was taken by a second AMR ambulance crew to UT Medical, where they were pronounced dead.

Alcoa Police investigators are seeking additional information on the fatal incident. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lt. Dustin Stevenson at the Alcoa Police Department at (865) 981-4111 or dstevenson@cityofalcoa-tn.gov