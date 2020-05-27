1  of  2
Alcoa Police ask for assistance in identifying person

(Image via Alcoa Police)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa Police are asking help in identifying an individual they want to question in an ongoing investigation.

The Alcoa Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to help identify the individual seen in shared photos of the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who knows the identity of this individual is asked to call 865-380-4914 or private message the Alcoa Police Facebook page.

“Detectives are looking to speak with this individual in regards to an ongoing investigation,” Alcoa Police said.

