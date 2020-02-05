Closings
Alcoa police investigating several auto thefts, vehicle burglaries

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alcoa Police Department is investigating several local auto thefts and vehicle burglaries.

We’re told in all cases the keys were either left in the vehicle or the vehicles were left unlocked.

The department reminds people to lock their vehicles and to remove valuables from inside.

