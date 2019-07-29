Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Crossville motorcycle crash

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in Crossville Sunday.

Charla Hendrix, 52, was killed Sunday when she ran off the roadway into a ditch when traveling south on Fynns Cove Road in Crossville. After running off the road, she hit a barbed wire fence and a fence post before being ejected from the bike.

THP responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. Sunday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a THP report. Drug and alcohol testing have been ordered.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.