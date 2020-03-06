Alcohol sales to begin at UT softball games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced alcohol sales are coming to softball games at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

School officials say alcohol sales are just one of several new fan experience enhancements.

Up to two alcoholic beverages can be purchased at a time. Alcohol will not be allowed to leave the stadium. You’ll need a valid photo ID like a driver’s license.

Alcohol sales will end during the middle of the fifth inning.

Fans will also have the opportunity to win a host of prizes while cheering on the Lady Vols including a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich, queso from Moe’s Southwest Grill and more at the Tennessee “Fan HQ” based in the concourse area behind home plate.

When fans catch foul balls they can return them to a member of the event management or fan experience staff in exchange for a Lady Vol-branded softball.

The Lady Vols’ season continues at home this weekend when they host ETSU, Stanford and Toledo.