All 62 residents of Kansas nursing home test positive for coronavirus

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The health department in Norton, Kansas announced Monday that an outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred in a privately-owned nursing home called The Andbe Home.
All 62 residents at the nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus — out of the 62 residents 10 have died, one is hospitalized, and the remaining 51 residents are being treated at the facility.
The Norton County Health Department shared news of this outbreak on its Facebook page.
The Norton County Health Department has been working with The Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to contain this outbreak.
The health department says “steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.”
As of Monday night, there have been 70,268 cases and 859 deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Kansas, Johns Hopkins University reports.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party