‘9 to 5’ reunion: Dolly Parton to join co-stars on Netflix series

Lily Tomlin, from left, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(WATE) — It may not be the movie sequel many have been waiting for but Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be getting together on the small screen. In an interview Thursday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Parton said the leading women in the 1980 film “9 to 5” will reunite in her co-stars’ show “Grace and Frankie” which airs on Netflix.

“This is their last year, their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me,” Parton said of the reunion. “But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”

“Grace and Frankie” will end after its upcoming seventh season. Parton has tried to get on the show for a while now according to “US Magazine.”

The trio reunited on stage in 2017 at the Primetime Emmy Awards to present the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

From left, Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin get together Dec 12, 1980, at a Los Angeles news conference to promote their soon-to-be released movie “9 To 5.” (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

“Personally, I have been waiting for a ‘9 to 5’ reunion ever since we did the first one,” Parton said at the time.

This year, Parton has picked up two Emmy nominations for her own Netflix film, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” The 73rd Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS.

The 75-year-old country music icon also said it would be unlikely for her to do a Las Vegas residency.