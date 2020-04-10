A&E documentary chronicles five decades of Dolly Parton

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stumble out of bed, pour a cup of ambition and self-isolate with a new documentary on the five-decade career of East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton.

Debuting Sunday, “Biography: Dolly” follows Parton’s extraordinary journey from her childhood spent in poverty and early days in Nashville to her multiple hit songs and recent 50th-anniversary celebration at the Grand Ole Opry.

With interviews from producers, collaborators and songwriters, the special also digs into the icon’s style, charity work and feminism.

“Biography: Dolly” premieres this Sunday at 8 p.m. on A&E.

