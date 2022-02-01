KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The General Assembly is looking for an encore from the iconic Dolly Parton. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) filed Senate Bill 2148 on Monday making Parton’s “My Tennessee Mountain Home” the 11th official state song.

The song released on Dec. 4, 1972, reached No. 15 on the U.S. country singles chart. She also released the song on her 1994 live album “Heartsongs.”

Rep. Kent Calfee (R-Kingston) filed the companion bill Tuesday in the House.

The song would be the second one as sung by Parton to be recognized as an official state symbol. The General Assembly passed in May a bill to name the country music icon’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” as the official state hymn.

Tennessee already has 10 official state songs. The most commonly known state songs include “Rocky Top” and “Tennessee Waltz.” Other state songs include “My Homeland, Tennessee,” “When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee,” “A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap: 1796-1996,” and “Smoky Mountain Rain.”

Other state symbols include the state amphibian, Tennessee cave salamander; state beverage, milk; state butterfly, zebra swallowtail; state flowers, iris, passionflower and Tennessee Coneflower; state fruit, tomato; state gem, Tennessee river pearls; and state rock, limestone; and state wild animal, raccoon.