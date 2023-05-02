KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tweet has sparked a rumor that Dolly Parton may be appearing in a new song alongside Chris Janson and Slash.

Chris Janson tweeted around noon on Tuesday saying, “This is going to be EPIC,” while tagging himself, Parton and Slash. The country musician also added three hashtags: #JansonDollySlash, #21Forever and #Friday. The tweet also featured a graphic of Janson, Dolly and Slash’s names as well as May 5.

Tapping the hashtag #JansonDollySlash revealed a similar Tweet published by Big Machine Label Group.

While Parton and Slash do not appear to have published anything on social media yet, a post on Janson’s Facebook links to a May 5 announcement countdown. The website says, “This is going to be huge.”

The countdown plans to hit zero on Friday, May 5 at 4 a.m. EDT.

While there has not been an official announcement, a few outlets are already reporting that the announcement will be a song called “21 Forever.” According to ABC Audio Digital Syndication, Janson announced the song to fans through an email.

The song release comes less than a week ahead of Dolly co-hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Garth Brooks. Parton said on Good Morning America that she would be debuting the song “World on Fire” from her new rock album “Rockstar.”