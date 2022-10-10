KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is crossing the pond for a European premiere.

On December 8, the musical will premiere at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The show will run through Jan. 8 with opening night on Dec. 13 according to Playbill. The show features a score by Parton and a book by David H. Bell. The show takes Dicken’s iconic story the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee at the height of the Great Depression and recasts Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town.

“Bringing our reimagined Charles Dickens classic to London feels like a homecoming. My songs weave the music of my beautiful Smoky Mountains into this timeless Christmas story, and I can’t wait for London audiences to hear them as we tell that story, set in a place that is truly special to me,” wrote Dolly Parton on the show’s website.

Scrooge will be played by Robert Bathurst known for Cold Feet and Toast of London. The role of Tiny Tim will be shared by Daniel Lee, Alexander Quinlan, and Samuel Sturge. Olivier winner George Maguire will take the roles of Cratchit and Marley. The ghosts of Christmas Past and Present will be played by Carole Stennett and Minal Patel, respectively. Halle Brown, Iona Fraser, Richard J Hunt, Vicki Lee Taylor, Ediz Mahmut, Sarah O’Connor, Christopher Parkinson, Annie Southall, Danny Whitehead, and Mitchell Zhangazha will fill out the rest of the cast.

Alison Pollard will direct the show with musical direction by Andrew Hilton, scenic design by Scott Davis, costume design by Linda Roethke, prop design by Eleanor Kahn, lighting design by David Howe, and sound design by Richard Brooker. To learn more about the show, click here.

The show was first fully staged in 2019 at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre.