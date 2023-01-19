KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is working on a new rock ‘n’ roll album featuring several rock icons.

The announcement of Parton’s new album came during her appearance on “The View” on Wednesday, just before she announced that she was releasing a new song for her birthday.

During the show, Parton’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was mentioned, and a host brought up that she felt uncomfortable with her nomination. Parton explained that she didn’t want to take away any votes from those who had spent their life in the genre. In turn, Dolly decided she needed to earn her place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by releasing a new album.

“I’m doing a rock and roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that might be on the album with me,” Parton said.

Dolly confirmed that Pink, Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, and John Fogerty are on the album. She also mentioned that she has been trying to get Mick Jagger and Cher to appear on the album with her as well.

While the full track list has not been released, Joy Behar mentioned in a question that the album would include covers of “Stairway to Heaven” and “Satisfaction.”