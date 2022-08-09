KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton‘s limited edition baking collection is making its way back to shelves on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The baking collection, which is a partnership with Duncan Hines, is getting a restock on Aug. 23, Parton shared in a Facebook post.

The collection was first available in January of this year and includes a banana cake mix, a coconut cake mix, buttercream frosting and chocolate buttercream frosting.

“Trust me, they are so good,” Parton said in the Facebook video.

The full collection box comes with one of each cake mix and frosting, a tea towel, a pot holder, three keepsake recipe cards and a special note from Parton. Duncan Hines has a countdown and the ingredients that come with the baking collection on their website.

For more information about recipes and the Dolly Parton collection, visit duncanhines.com.