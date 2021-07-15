Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen Netflix musical nominated for two Emmys

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A project starring entertainment icon and East Tennessean Dolly Parton has picked up two Emmy nominations for the Netflix film, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” in the 73rd Emmy Awards.

The film, an Ebenezer Scrooge-esque musical directed by Debbie Allen and starring actress Christine Baranski and Dolly Parton, has been nominated for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming in the Outstanding Made for Television Movie category.

Other nominated films in the category include the HBO film, “Oslo,” the Lifetime film, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” the Prime Video films “Sylvie’s Love” and “Uncle Frank.”

The movie also made headlines when nine-year-old Talia Hill, a dancer cast in the movie, told Inside Edition that Dolly Parton saved her life during the filming.

The 2021 Television Academy Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS.