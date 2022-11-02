KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has been working on more music, and she will be featured on a holiday song with Jimmy Fallon to be released later this week.

The song Parton is featured on comes out shortly after the filming of her Holiday Special, which Fallon is in, dropping her Holiday album and holiday line of pet items for her brand Doggy Parton.

The new song, titled “Almost Too Early For Christmas” was announced on Jimmy Fallon’s show on Halloween. Last year, Fallon released a song with Ariana Grande, and he said in the show when he announced this year’s single that he wanted to keep the tradition going.

For those who love to listen to holiday music year-round, Fallon gave the crowd a preview of the song, which Parton can be heard on, as the pair sings “It’s almost too early for Christmas, too soon to be singing this song, there’s still Halloween decorations, and haters will say that it’s wrong.”

Parton released a Christmas album on October 7. In Mid October, she also tweeted a picture of herself in a festive outfit saying “Me, when someone tells me it’s too early for Christmas music.” which may have been a hint at the song that Fallon announced on Halloween.

“Almost Too Early for Christmas” will be released on worldwide on Friday, November 4, and there is still a chance to win a signed copy of the single artwork by pre-saving the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

Just one day later, on November 5, Dolly will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and her “Diamonds & Rhinestones: Greatest Hits Collection” is coming out on November 18.