Dolly Parton gives special message to ETSU graduates in virtual ceremony

East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton shared some very special words of inspiration as one Tennessee university held a virtual graduation ceremony this past weekend.

Dolly shared a special message with arts and sciences graduates at East Tennessee State University.

“You’ve achieved a very important milestone in your life and every one of you have a great future. Let’s get through this pandemic and we’ll be better than ever once we get this in our rearview mirror. That’s the thing about life, though, you’ll have great times and you’ll have challenges. Just try to make the best out of it, make it work, work hard and help people and everything else around you, the best you can, and this will all take care of itself so do like I do in the meantime, follow your dreams. Dolly Parton during East Tennessee State University’s virtual graduation

ETSU, like many other schools, has announced they plan to have students back on campus in the fall.