Dolly Parton, Jeni’s Ice Cream collaborating on new flavor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As if she could get any sweeter, Dolly Parton is once again collaborating for a good cause.

The Tennessee icon is joining Jeni’s Ice Cream to create a new ice cream flavor. A portion of proceeds will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The new flavor has not been released but Jeni’s has a website where you can be notified when the new flavor is available.

Jeni’s was founded by Jeni Britton Bauer, an American ice cream maker, entrepreneur and author. She founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in 2002 and won a James Beard Award in 2012.

The ice cream can be found at Whole Foods, Publix and The Fresh Market around the Knoxville area. You can also order it nationally from the Jeni’s website.

The ice cream company also has nine locations in the Nashville area. You can also search by ZIP code to find the closest location to you.