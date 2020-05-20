Dolly Parton making personalized birthday e-cards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton is offering something special for people’s birthdays.

Dolly is partnering with American Greetings to provide personalized birthday e-cards to her hit song, Nine to Five.

How can you get a personal birthday greeting?

All you have to do is select the name of the person who is celebrating and Dolly will include their name in song.

