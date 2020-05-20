KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton is offering something special for people’s birthdays.
Dolly is partnering with American Greetings to provide personalized birthday e-cards to her hit song, Nine to Five.
How can you get a personal birthday greeting?
All you have to do is select the name of the person who is celebrating and Dolly will include their name in song.
- Texas COVID-19 patient shares his recovery story after being successfully taken off ventilator
- Fair President: 2020 Greene County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns
- Campbell County Sheriff’s Office names first female patrol sergeant
- Coronavirus: Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour
- Dolly Parton making personalized birthday e-cards