SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anyone hoping to get their hands on items from Dollywood may have a better opportunity.

SMARM Thrift Store shared on Facebook Monday that they had items for sale from the filming of Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. The items for sale, including clothing, furniture and household items appear to have been donated by Dollywood and Singular Productions, LLC.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is set to air on NBC this holiday season. Filming at Dollywood for the special recently concluded after a few weeks of temporary closures throughout the park.

One might think that items like these would cost a fortune, but at SMARM, the items seem fairly reasonably priced. A sign on the clothing rack reads, “Own a piece of Cinema History, these clothing items were used by actors during filming … $5 per clothing item unless otherwise priced.”

The furniture shown in the Facebook post includes older-style floral printed sofas, chairs and desks.

The money is also used for a better cause. SMARM, or Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, stated on its website that all of the proceeds from sales at the thrift store will stay in Sevier County to help someone in need.

SMARM helps with emergency housing, rent assistance and utility assistance, and through an outreach program, provides food and clothing to those in need. The new thrift store opened in the fall of 2020.

The SMARM Thrift Store is located at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville, Tenn.