Dolly Parton nominated for two Grammys

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee icon Dolly Parton has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

One of the nominations, for “Best Song Written For Visual Media,” is for a song Dolly wrote, “Girl in the Movies” that was featured in the Netflix film, “Dumplin'”

Dolly was also nominated for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song” for “God Only Knows,” which she sings with the Australian duo, for King & Country.

Dolly saying via her Twitter Wednesday that she was “one happy girl” to learn of the Grammy nominations.

What incredible news to be nominated for two Grammy Awards! To have a nomination for "Girl In The Movies," the song we wrote for Dumplin’ means so much. And then to share another with my new friends @4kingandcountry on our duet "God Only Knows"…well, I am one happy girl today! pic.twitter.com/1KKSXnw0vi — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 20, 2019

Dolly Parton has won nine Grammys in her career and has earned more than 40 nominations.

At the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony in January, the most popular categories will be awarded live. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

