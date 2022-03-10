PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is expected in Pigeon Forge on Friday as her Dollywood theme park begins it’s 37th season.

The park is open Friday for season pass holders only 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first day for all ticketholders is Saturday, when the park is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find the full schedule here.

The parks have plenty of fun prepared for the 2022 season, including Dolly’s Flower and Food Festival kicks off on April 22 and runs through June 5.

Dollywood’s Splash Country opens May 14.