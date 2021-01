KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Fifty Grammy nominations, 25 country number ones, it's easy to see why Dolly Parton continues to influence today's rising artists.

"She has created this music that people attach themselves to and they love," says Opie of 100.3 The Wolf in Knoxville. "And then when they start to create their music and their art, what starts popping in their head? Those melodies those lyrics. That heart and that soul that Dolly has."