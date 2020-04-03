Closings
Dolly Parton reads ‘Little Engine That Could’ in first episode of read-aloud series

by: WKRN Web Staff

(Source: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library / YouTube)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dolly Parton premiered her first episode of her new ten-part YouTube series ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ on Thursday night reading ‘The Little Engine That Could’ to over 200,000 people.

The show features Parton, ‘The Book Lady,’ reading a series of books from her Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library series “all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.” Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that sends free books to children in the mail.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” Parton said in a statement on the program’s website. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love.”

Parton’s storytime will be streamed on Facebook every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

“Dolly hopes this series of stories will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates,” according to the news release.

