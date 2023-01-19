KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music legend Dolly Parton decided to give everyone the gift of a new song for her birthday.

“Somebody said ‘What are you gonna get on your birthday?’ I said ‘I’m not gonna get, I’m gonna give.” Parton said on Instagram.

Parton shared that the song was out on her Instagram with a link to where it can be heard.

Parton said the new song, titled “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There,” came to her in a dream.

The new song released on January 19 can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, and Deezer.

“I had a dream about god standing on a mountain, looking down at us saying ‘Don’t make me have to come down there.’ And then it woke me up, I got up, and I started writing this song.