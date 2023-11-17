KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s long awaited Rock album has been released.

Parton announced the release on her social media just after midnight Friday morning.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released! I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them! #Rockstar is OUT NOW!” Parton wrote on Instagram.

The album is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. CD and Vinyl copies of the album are available on Parton’s website and through other retailers, and fans have sold out cassette versions of the album that were available through social-selling network TalkShopLive.

“Rockstar” features 30 tracks, including covers of “Let It Be” featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and “Wrecking Ball” featuring Miley Cyrus.

In addition to creating an album in a new genre, Parton also took the opportunity to be more outspoken with her lyrics in one of her original songs on the album. Earlier this year, Dolly released “World on Fire” which features pointed lyrics about “greedy politicians, present and past” before later pointing toward healing for the world and love.

On Wednesday, fans were able to have a “first-listen” event in movie theaters and cinemas worldwide.

In May 2022, Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, arguably against her will. Initially, Parton asked to be removed from consideration to be inducted, but her request was declined. After this, she said she would “accept gracefully” if she were voted in by fans.

Dolly was very vocal that she did not want to take away from those who have worked in the genre all their lives by being inducted, in January 2023, she announced she would be releasing a new album because she needed to earn her place in the hall of fame.

Parton’s first rock ‘n’ roll album has some questioning if this detour from country music could mean albums in other genres could be coming from the country music star.