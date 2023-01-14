KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has shared a public statement following Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

While many knew her as the daughter and only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was a singer, songwriter, and mother. News of her death broke on Thursday just hours after it was released that she was hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Parton issued a statement on Instagram Saturday.

“Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time. Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you” Dolly Parton

FILE – In this Thursday, May 10, 2012, file photo, singer Lisa Marie Presley poses for a photo in West Hollywood, Calif. An exhibit centered on the career of Lisa Marie Presley is among the highlights of 2018’s Elvis Week in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Lisa Marie Presley, left, Priscilla Presley, center, and Riley Keough, second right, family members of the late singer Elvis Presley, pose with director Baz Luhrmann, second left, and actor Austin Butler, right, members of the film “Elvis,” during a ceremony in honor of the Presley family, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE – Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

A picture of Elvis with a young Lisa Marie Presley is part of a new exhibit titled, “Elvis Through His Daughter’s Eyes,” which opens at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey)

Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 5, 1968. (AP Photo)

Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley comfort a young child curing their visit to a children’s hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 6, 1994. Jackson interrupted work on his latest album for the trip to Budapest to film a video promotion film, but he found time with his wife Lisa Marie to distribute toys to children in the hospital. (AP Photo/Andrei Iliecu)

File – Pop star Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley wave to photographers as they visit the Versailles castle near Paris in this Sept. 5, 1994 file photo. Jackson, the “King of Pop” who once moonwalked above the music world, died Thursday as he prepared for a comeback bid to vanquish nightmare years of sexual scandal and financial calamity. He was 50. (AP Photo/file/Laurent Rebours, File)

In her final interview two days before her death, Presley appeared unwell, “Extra” host Billy Bush said. Bush interviewed Presley at the Golden Globes where she was supporting Austin Butler, who player the role of her father in the “Elvis” biopic.

Friday, a spokesperson for Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, said that Presley will be buried at Graceland, next to her son, Benjamin Keogh, who died in 2020.