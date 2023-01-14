KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has shared a public statement following Lisa Marie Presley’s death.
While many knew her as the daughter and only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was a singer, songwriter, and mother. News of her death broke on Thursday just hours after it was released that she was hospitalized for a medical emergency.
Parton issued a statement on Instagram Saturday.
“Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time. Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you”Dolly Parton
In her final interview two days before her death, Presley appeared unwell, “Extra” host Billy Bush said. Bush interviewed Presley at the Golden Globes where she was supporting Austin Butler, who player the role of her father in the “Elvis” biopic.
Friday, a spokesperson for Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, said that Presley will be buried at Graceland, next to her son, Benjamin Keogh, who died in 2020.