CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia.

Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library.

The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program.

The program provides a book each month to enrolled preschool children at no cost to their families. As of June 2022, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted 184,615,046 total books since its inception in Sevier County in the mid-1990s.

Parton’s appearance at the private event will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.