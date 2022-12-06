KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being on TikTok for less than a week, Dolly Parton has already gained nearly 800,000 followers and has taken the approach of sharing candid moments on Tiktok.

On Sunday, Dolly announced on Twitter that she had joined TikTok, and since then, her videos have been getting quite a bit of attention. Aside from taking part in a few trends, including a video showing what her profile pictures would be on different social media platforms, she also decided to share some more relatable moments.

In a few of her videos, Parton featured clips from a commercial with Duncan Hines for her cake mix line.

“I refuse to settle for anything less than cake,” Parton said before stabbing a decorative tree into the cake, making the trunk of the tree fell apart and causing Parton to laugh. “That didn’t do what I wanted it to, but it’s still good!”

Other clips from the commercial that she shared show her tossing a cookie in the direction of the camera and a series of bloopers where she stumbles over phrases.

In response to Parton’s blooper clip, the official TikTok account replied “#FoodTok will never be the same now that Dolly’s around”

Parton also shared some moments from an interview with Wired.com.

“Every diet I’ve ever fallen off of has been because of a potato. Either French Fries or Mashed Potatoes, or Baked potatoes,” Dolly said in one Tiktok, while the screen filled with images of potatoes framing her face. “Potato, Potato, Potato. I never met a spud I didn’t like.”

In another clip from the Wired interview, she said “I’m a really, really good cook. I’m not a gourmet cook. My food is not pretty, but it’s good.”

Parton’s other TikTok videos share glimpses into her career paired with her songs or other trending sounds.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly has amassed 799,100 followers and 2.7 million likes. Her most liked TikTok has 4.4 million views. So far, only two accounts are lucky enough to be followed by Dolly: the Imagination Library and Dolly’s Goddog, Billie the Frenchie, who is the face of Doggy Parton.