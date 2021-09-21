Dolly Parton surprises Hardin Valley marching band

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The marching band players at Hardin Valley Academy received a big surprise from a music legend.

The students are playing some of Dolly Parton’s songs for their halftime show that’s based on the feeling of home. Their show is called “These Four Walls” and includes a medley of tunes featuring “God Only Knows” and “Jolene.”

A parent reached out to Parton’s team and shared that the band was playing some of her songs. In response, Parton sent a video to the band.

“Thank you so much for honoring me this way. I know it’s going to sound great, so thank you so much. Have fun playing my songs. I know I had fun writing them for you” Parton said in a video to the band.

The students were beyond excited to hear Parton’s praise.

“Seeing that video and seeing how much she seems that she cares about what we’re doing and how hard we’re working, really makes me happy,” Elijah McGinnis, a senior in percussion, said.

“Seeing, like Dolly Parton address us was just so cool, once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” Emmaline Broemmel, a senior in the color guard, said.

“So, Dolly if you are going to ever see this, I love you for everything that you’ve ever done,” Kendall Fisher, a senior flutist, said.