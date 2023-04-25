KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton and her “god dog” Billy the Kid made an appearance on Good Morning America teasing Parton’s new book, which will be released this week.

Dolly was interviewed on the ABC morning television show on Tuesday about her most recent book “Billy the Kid Makes It Big.” According to the Penguin Random House listing, the book is about a French bulldog, Billy the Kid, who was born with an ear for music and “loves barking to the beat of country music.”

Parton said that she needed to write a story about Billy, who is her manager’s dog, as they have been inseparable.

“It’s a cute little story about confidence and about bullying and all that sort of thing, and about dreams and keeping on with your dreams,” she said. “It’s a sweet little book. And like you said, it’s called ‘Billy the Kid Makes It Big,’ and I think he loves reading it. We read it to him all the time.”

The book is written for ages four to seven, however, its a book that anyone can enjoy, according to Parton. Parton said she wanted the book to instill confidence, encourage kids to go after their dreams, and accept people as they are.

“Other people are different than you, or other puppies. And in this case. And just kind of keeping on with your dreams. Until you see them come true, ’cause they can. If you work hard enough. And really the kid here. Kind of proved that didn’t you, Bill? “

“Billy the Kid Makes it Big” is now available as a hardcover through Penguin Random House, Amazon, Banes & Noble, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s, Target, and Walmart for $19.99. The book is also available as an audio-book read by Parton or an e-book through select retailers.

Parton also discussed her other upcoming projects, like hosting the Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks and her upcoming rock album.