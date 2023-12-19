KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton told ABC News in an interview last month that a musical about her life story could hit Broadway in the coming years.

The famous singer, songwriter, and actress sat down in an interview with ABC Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts, for the ABC News special, “Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll.”

Following the release of her first rock album, Parton said she is currently occupied with multiple projects. Apart from working on a gospel album and a possible collaboration album with her Goddaughter Miley Cyrus, she told Roberts she is also developing a Broadway show based on her upbringing and career.

Parton told Roberts that the musical would cover her early days, childhood, collaborations with Porter Wagoner and more.

The East Tennessee native said she had been working on the Broadway show for years, and it was almost ready to be launched when the COVID-19 pandemic caused Broadway to shut down.

Although she considered turning her Broadway idea into a movie, her passion for the stage kept burning. Based on the 1980 hit film, 9 to 5: The Musical arrived on Broadway in 2009 featuring Parton’s music and lyrics.

She revealed to Roberts that she had written about 90-95% of the music to be featured in the musical. Parton said she hopes to debut the musical in the spring of 2025.