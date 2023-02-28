PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton will announce the opening date for Dollywood’s largest roller coaster during a visit to the park next week.

According to an update from Dollywood on Feb. 28, she’ll announce when the $25-million Big Bear Mountain roller coaster will open when she visits as part of opening week before the 38th season of the park begins on March 11.

The ride which boasts three different launches and nearly 4,000 feet of track is part of a $500-million expansion of Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced in 2021.

According to Dollywood, the track has been completed and is on target to open in the spring. The construction of the ride has had 45 days impacted by weather.

Electrical work, theming, and the ride’s entry plaza are still to be completed. Once finished, ride testing is expected to last for a few weeks.

(Courtesy of Dollywood)

(Courtesy of Dollywood)

Like the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, another attraction will open after Dollywood’s first opening day. The HeartSong Lodge & Resort, named after Parton’s song, plans to be completed in late 2023.