KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee treasure, international icon, philanthropist, theme park owner, literacy advocate, novelist, actress, performer, country music artist, “songteller,” and now – a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton has added yet another feather in her cap, or signature big hair, this week.

Parton, 76, is among the class of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced Wednesday. She joins other artists, producers and songwriters such as Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Robinson, Elizabeth Cotten, and Harry Belafonte.

According to her Rock Hall biography as part of the 2022 inductees, Parton “has achieved immense global success as a musician and blazed a trail for generations to come.” Her career has spanned six decades and she has recorded more than 50 studio albums.

Parton was initially nominated to the class of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in February, when the Cleveland-based organization announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction. Then, in March Parton announced she would bow out of the voting process for induction because she felt she had not earned it; however, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tweeted they would not remove Parton from the list of people to potentially be inducted. Later, in an April interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin, Parton said would “accept gracefully” if voted in by fans.

Well, the fans voted and she’s in. Parton and the other inductees are to be honored during a ceremony happening Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.