KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Football fans can enjoy a Thanksgiving Day performance by country great Dolly Parton this year to kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that Parton will perform at halftime of their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Commanders to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff fundraising campaign.

“I’ll see y’all this Thanksgiving!” Dolly Parton said Monday on social media.

The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. EST and be shown on CBS.

The East Tennessee native will be the latest in a long line of artists who have performed at the Thanksgiving halftime show in Dallas since it first began in 1997 such as Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, Creed, the Jonas Brothers and many others.

She will take the stage less than a week after the release of her first ever rock ‘n’ roll album Rockstar. The album will feature new originals and covers of iconic rock songs with some of the genre’s most iconic performers. Parton decided to release her first rock album after she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.