Dolly Parton to perform at Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music queen Dolly Parton has announced a live performance in Nashville and tickets are going on sale this Friday.

Parton will be part of a star-studded concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium next Thursday, Jan. 30.

The Gift of Music concert benefiting the Dustin J. Wells Foundation’s W.O. Smith School of Music and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation will feature Parton, along with Lee Greenwood, Lonestar and several other acts.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will be available online 10 a.m. Friday.

