Dolly Parton arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton‘s Greatest Hits Collection dropped on Friday, and here is all the ways you can listen to it.

Dolly’s album, Diamond & Rhinestones, was announced back in September, and fans finally have a chance to hear the 23 song compilation several ways.

“It’s finally here. My greatest hits album, ‘Diamonds and Rhinestones’ is out now! This is a collection of songs that are very near and dear to my heart. Grab yourself a copy and enjoy some of my favorite hits!” Parton said on Twitter Friday morning.

One of the quickest way’s to hear the album is by streaming it on Spotify (below), Apple Music, Amazon Music, or YouTube.

The Album is also for sale on Dolly’s website, where you can snag the CD or vinyl. A light pink glitter vinyl album is also listed on the website, but as of November 18, it was sold out. The link included in Parton’s tweet also says that the album can be purchased at Walmart, which shows a CD, black vinyl, and Walmart exclusive hot pink vinyl, or at a local record store.

In recent months, Parton has been busy. She released her album “Home for Christmas” in October, filmed a holiday special at Dollywood, starred in a Mexican Pizza musical in September, and released a Christmas song with Jimmy Fallon on November 4. She has been honored by multiple organizations, including her being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and being awarded the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

Parton also has been busy with her other business ventures, launching Doggy Parton and it’s subsequent holiday line, restocking her Duncan Hines baking collection, and announcing a new rollercoaster coming to Dollywood in 2023.