‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ streaming on Netflix

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” an 8-part music anthology of the stories behind some of her hit songs, is streaming on Netflix.

Each installment of the series is based on a different one of Dolly’s songs.

The East Tennessee icon will appear in the series as well.

