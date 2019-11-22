‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ streaming on Netflix

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” an 8-part music anthology of the stories behind some of her hit songs, is streaming on Netflix.

Each installment of the series is based on a different one of Dolly’s songs.

The East Tennessee icon will appear in the series as well.

See the full "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" trailer here:

