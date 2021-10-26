KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding to include all of Kentucky.

Currently, the state has 90 programs that cover portions of 76 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. With this expansion, every child within the state will be eligible for the program.

“A lot of good people are making this happen and I want to thank the Kentucky State Legislature, especially Senate President Robert Stivers and Senator Morgan McGarvey, for leading the way, and I want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for our children and families in Kentucky,” said Dolly Parton.

The statewide expansion is being funded by Kentucky State Legislators and the Kentucky Department of Education.

I’m so happy to share that @dollyslibrary is expanding statewide in Kentucky. 📚 Thank you to everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true. https://t.co/NJW42UPo9V — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 26, 2021

The Imagination Library mails a free book to children from birth to age five once a month, no matter their family’s income. The program began in Sevier County in 1995, since then the program has grown to include parts of all 50 states, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.