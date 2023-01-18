KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legend and country superstar Dolly Parton is planning to celebrate her birthday by having local libraries in Knox County host free reading parties.

Parton’s Imagination Library has partnered with Knox County Public Library to host five parties in different locations on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

The parties will be at these five library locations:

• Bearden Branch Library, 100 Golf Club Road

• Burlington Branch Library, 4614 Asheville Highway

• Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive

• Farragut Branch Library, 412 N. Campbell Station Road

• Halls Branch Library, 4518 E. Emory Road

Each party will be a children’s story time celebration with activities, crafts and cupcakes, according to the Imagination Libary website. Guests can also create personalized birthday messages for Parton.

Parton’s Imagination Library has been an ongoing passion project for the superstar since its 1995 launch in Sevier County. The organization then expanded to offer books to children across the country, then internationally. By 2003, it had mailed one million books. By 2020, it had gifted its 150 millionth book.

Now just a few years later, the number of gifted books continues to grow with the help of nearly 3,000 community partners across five countries. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library gifts books in Australia, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and of course the United States.

