Dolly surprises fans with bonus track on new album, ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

All About Dolly Parton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Dolly Parton via Twitter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We all know country icon Dolly Parton is a busy lady with appearances on TV, in movies and releasing her new album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,”

On Friday, Dolly announced the release of a new bonus track, called “I Still Believe,” which is available to stream.

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” is available now on all streaming services.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter