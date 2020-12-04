Dolly surprises fans with bonus track on new album, ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We all know country icon Dolly Parton is a busy lady with appearances on TV, in movies and releasing her new album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,”

On Friday, Dolly announced the release of a new bonus track, called “I Still Believe,” which is available to stream.

Surprise! I’ve released a special bonus track for #AHollyDollyChristmas called “I Still Believe” 🤍 Stream it now! You can watch my very first live performance of it Sunday night during my ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Special on CBS! https://t.co/izFed8og5Z pic.twitter.com/KVdQNGIVLf — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 4, 2020

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” is available now on all streaming services.