Dolly surprises fans with bonus track on new album, ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We all know country icon Dolly Parton is a busy lady with appearances on TV, in movies and releasing her new album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,”
On Friday, Dolly announced the release of a new bonus track, called “I Still Believe,” which is available to stream.
“A Holly Dolly Christmas” is available now on all streaming services.
